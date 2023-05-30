5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

In this article TSLA

CRM Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

People walk along Wall Street outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on May 03, 2023 in New York City. Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Short week, high stakes

Investors are back from their three-day holiday weekend, facing a world with no more new "Succession" episodes, as well as a shortened week that will nonetheless be loaded with consequential twists and turns. There's a decent slate of earnings ahead, as well as major economic data points, including the job openings report Wednesday and the April jobs report due Friday. Markets will also have their mind on what's going on in Washington with the debt ceiling (more below), while Tesla investors will keep a keen on eye on what CEO Elon Musk does during his visit to China. Follow live market updates.

2. Now for the hard part

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he marks the first anniversary of the school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, during an event at the White House in Washington, May 24, 2023. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached a deal over the weekend to raise the debt ceiling, avoid the first-ever U.S. default and cap some government spending. But there's still a lot of work to be done. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the U.S. government could run out of cash to pay its bills June 5, which is just six days away. In that time, the Biden-McCarthy agreement will have to pass through Congress. It's already shaping up to be dicey, with progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans airing their gripes. McCarthy wants the House to vote on the bill Wednesday. We'll see.

3. Still plenty of earnings

The Salesforce West office building in San Francisco, California, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Marlena Sloss | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Earnings season is just about wrapped up, but there are still several notable companies set to report this week. Salesforce and Broadcom lead the tech stragglers, while Macy's and Nordstrom are on tap as the retail earnings extravaganza tapers off. Here's a look at which companies are reporting this week: Tuesday: HP

Wednesday: Salesforce Nordstrom Okta CrowdStrike Chewy

Thursday: Macy's Dollar General Lululemon Broadcom

4. Drones attack Moscow

A specialist inspects the damaged facade of a multi-storey apartment building after a reported drone attack in Moscow on May 30, 2023. Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

Moscow itself is now feeling the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine. Drones hit several buildings in the Russian capital early Tuesday. The strikes caused some damage but no casualties, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear where the drones came from, although Russian officials blamed Ukraine. While the Ukrainian government didn't claim credit, a top advisor to President Volodomyr Zelenskyy's office said Ukraine "has nothing directly to do" with the Moscow attacks, although it's "pleased to observe and predict an increase in the number of attacks." Follow live war updates.

5. Final showdowns

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 29: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat dunks the ball against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 29, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) Adam Glanzman | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images