Ukraine war live updates: Moscow buildings hit by drones, mayor says; Kyiv attacked by third Russian bombardment in 24 hours

Drones hit several buildings in Moscow early Tuesday morning, Moscow officials reported, which they said caused "minor" damage and no casualties. Emergency services arrived at the scene, the city's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said in a statement.

It is not clear where the drones came from, but Russia's Defense Ministry blames the attack on Ukraine. Kyiv has not responded to the charges and CNBC has not been able to independently verify the information.

The drone attacks follow three heavy Russian missile and drone bombardments of Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the span of 24 hours. The attacks began Sunday, on Kyiv Day, which is a holiday celebrating the city's founding. The typical street festivals, concerts and parade that would normally take place on Kyiv Day were either canceled or significantly scaled back.