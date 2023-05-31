Asia markets trade mixed after Dow finished lower on growing opposition to debt ceiling deal

China's economy grew 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023, beating expectations.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as Wall Street considered the likelihood of Congress passing a tentative deal on raising the U.S. debt ceiling amid growing opposition within the GOP.

Asia will also see a slew of economic data out on Wednesday, including China's May manufacturing activity figures. Australia will publish its seasonally adjusted April inflation figures, and a rate decision from Thailand's central bank, among others.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 retreated from its 33-year high and slid 1.03% in early trade, while the Topix saw a smaller loss of 0.96%.



Australia's S&P/ASX 200 dropped 0.35%, ahead of its inflation numbers for April. Economists polled by Reuters expect the country's weighted inflation rate in April to slow slightly to 6.4%.

South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend and gained 0.16%, and the Kosdaq advanced 0.13%.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is set to fall further despite a late rally in Tuesday session, with futures at 18,260 compared to the HSI's close of 18,595.78.