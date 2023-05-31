CrowdStrike shares tumble as revenue shows signs of slowing

George Kurtz, chief executive officer of CrowdStrike Inc., speaks during the Montgomery Summit in Santa Monica, California, U.S., on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. The Montgomery Summit gathers entrepreneurs, investors, and executives to discover the most important innovations in business and technology.

CrowdStrike reported first-quarter earnings results for its fiscal 2024 on Wednesday, beating consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines but sending shares down 11% after hours on slowing revenue growth.

Here's how the cybersecurity firm did versus Refinitiv consensus estimates for the quarter ended in April:

EPS : 57 cents, adjusted, versus 51 cents expected

: 57 cents, adjusted, versus 51 cents expected Revenue: $692.6 million, versus $676.4 million expected

The 42% year-over-year revenue increase was slower than the 61% growth it reported in the year-ago quarter. CrowdStrike swung to a profit of $500,000, or breakeven per share, compared with a loss of $31.5 million, or 14 cents a share, a year ago.

Annual recurring revenue, or ARR, was $2.73 billion for the quarter, a year-over-year increase of 42%. Net new ARR was $174.2 million for the quarter, down from $190.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

CrowdStrike offers portfolio of cloud-based cybersecurity solutions, which the company advertises as a comprehensive package for everything from corporate servers to employee laptops to Internet-of-Things, or IoT, devices.

With cross-strait tensions mounting in recent months, cybersecurity concerns have begun to command increased attention from investors and the general public. Earlier this month, Microsoft cautioned that China state-sponsored cyber attackers had infiltrated "critical" infrastructure in the continental U.S. and the U.S. territory of Guam.

The vulnerability exploited by those Chinese hackers "impacted" the U.S. Navy and a host of other organizations. CrowdStrike researchers helped assemble an NSA bulletin on the attack. Senior government officials have emphasized that healthy public-private partnerships are crucial to understanding and defending against cybersecurity threats.

Cyber concerns have also been a growing priority for the Department of Justice, which has been involved in a number of so-called "darkweb" enforcement operations across the last few months.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.