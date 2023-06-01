Alibaba begins rollout of its ChatGPT-style tech as China A.I. race heats up

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing subsidiary of Alibaba, unveiled its ChatGPT-style product Tongyi Qianwen during the 2023 Alibaba Cloud Summit on Tuesday morning.

Alibaba on Thursday began rolling out its ChatGPT-style technology as Chinese tech giants look to take a lead in the country's artificial intelligence race.

ChatGPT, developed by U.S. firm OpenAI, is an AI chatbot that can answer questions when prompted by a user. It has gone viral, sparking huge interest in the area of generative AI, the technology which underpins ChatGPT.

Last month, Alibaba revealed Tongyi Qianwen, its large language model — a system that is trained on huge amounts of data in order to recognize and generate content.

Alibaba's cloud computing division, which is leading the AI charge for the company, said Thursday that Tongyi Qianwen will be integrated into a digital assistant called Tingwu.

Tongyi Tingwu, the AI-powered assistant, will be able to analyze multimedia content and generate a text summary from video and audio files, according to Alibaba.