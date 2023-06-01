British PM Rishi Sunak says Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Thursday that Ukraine's "rightful place" is within the NATO military alliance.

Sunak said he agreed with comments made earlier Thursday by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg that Ukraine is on the path toward NATO membership.

"I agree with the NATO Secretary-General: Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO," Sunak told CNBC's Silvia Amaro.

Britain's prime minister said that allied nations were sending a "strong signal" to Russian President Vladimir Putin that they would safeguard Ukraine's security arrangements for the long term.

"We want to make sure that we put in place security arrangements for Ukraine for the long term, so that we send a very strong signal to Vladimir Putin that we're not going anywhere," he said.

"We are here to stay and we will continuing backing Ukraine, not just now but for years into the future."

Sunak was speaking in Moldova, where heads of state from EU and non-EU countries are gathered for the second annual meeting of the European Political Community.