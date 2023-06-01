UAW union outlines lofty demands ahead of critical negotiations with Detroit automakers

United Auto Workers members on strike picket outside General Motors' Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Sept. 25, 2019 with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders (far left) in Detroit.

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers union appears ready to take a hard line when it comes to national negotiations this year with the Detroit automakers, warning of strikes or work stoppages, if needed.

UAW leaders publicly laid out their top bargaining issues Wednesday night, including reinstatement of a cost-of-living-adjustment that was eliminated during the Great Recession; stronger job security; and the end of a grow-in, or tiered, pay system that has members earning different wages and benefits.

UAW President Shawn Fain said the "union will not accept any concessions" from General Motors , Ford Motor and Stellantis – a lofty mission in such negotiations.

Contract talks between the union and automakers usually begin in earnest in July ahead of mid-September expirations of the previous four-year agreements. Typically, one of the three automakers is the lead, or target, company that the union selects to negotiate with first and the others extend their deadlines. However, Fain has said this year may be different, without going into specific details.

Union leaders, led by Fain, are largely newly elected officers that ran on platforms of standing up to companies and reforming the organization following a years-long federal corruption scandal that partially involved prior negotiations.

UAW leaders also discussed the record profits of the Detroit automakers, collectively known as the Big Three, in recent years, while laying out the possibility of a strike if their demands are not met.

GM and Stellantis declined to comment on the town hall. Ford did not immediately respond.