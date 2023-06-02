U.S.-China ties weigh on security summit as defense chiefs meet in Singapore

watch now

"Any meeting between Austin and Li would reassure other countries in the region, but I don't think it would change the security dynamic or the potential for instability." Regional concerns were underscored recently with the Pentagon saying that a Chinese fighter jet made an "unnecessarily aggressive maneuver" against an American reconnaissance plane in the South China Sea late last week. Under President Xi Jinping's leadership, China has grown more hawkish on the global stage, particularly in its historic claims over Taiwan and the South China Sea. The latter is a strategic waterway rich with resources such as oil and gas. It has been a flashpoint in Asia-Pacific for at least the last decade as China has grown more assertive with its burgeoning economic clout bolstering its global influence. Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have competing claims to parts of the waterway, a vital trade route. "We're caught in the sort of security dilemma in the region," said Chin-Hao Huang, author of "Power and Restraint in China's Rise" and associate professor of political science at Yale-NUS College in Singapore.

"Some countries may be trying to bolster their own defense capabilities, in order to deter any kind of threat emanating from China, but China will interpret this defense build-up as an affront and they in turn double down and accelerate their military advancements," he added. China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment. At a regular press briefing on May 19, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said China has no taste for "coercion and bullying" when asked about U.S. foreign policy. "We have always taken a clear-cut stand against hegemony, unilateralism and coercive diplomacy." As it stands, China is set to increase defense spending this year by 7.2% to 1.56 trillion Chinese yuan ($220 billion) — its fastest pace of annual increase in four years. "This kind of action reaction dynamic actually causes a great deal of concern and actually increases tensions, compounded by a lack of trust and dialogue," Huang added.

What's on the agenda?

The Shangri-La Dialogue, organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies and now in its 20th iteration, offers nations an opportunity to engage in dialogue. The forum is typically characterized by a flurry of bilateral and multilateral meetings on the sidelines of the main program. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will deliver this year's keynote address on Friday. "What you are seeing is the emergence of a regional security architecture," said Thompson of the LKY School. "The region is really coming together with a common interest in regional security and stability."

This is underscored by the range of bilateral and multilateral initiatives that have emerged in the last few years, including the new strategic agreement between Vietnam and the Philippines, improving relations between Japan and South Korea and the resumption of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between Australia, Japan, India and the U.S. "China has the option to be a part of this, if they choose to," Thompson added. "But Beijing would need to effectively change its approach and consider the impact of coercive policies towards its neighbors, whether it's military pressure towards Taiwan, economic coercion against Korea and Japan, or simply not recognizing international law."

Meetings in Singapore

While in Singapore, Li — who was sanctioned by the Donald Trump administration for his role in acquiring Russian weapons for China's military — will be holding meetings with the heads of delegations of "relevant countries." For now, that will exclude the U.S., but include Singaporean government and defense leaders. On the other hand, Austin will likely meet with "key leaders to advance U.S. defense partnerships across the region," according to the Pentagon, particularly from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Singapore is Austin's second stop on a whirlwind tour that will also take him to Japan, India and France. Observers who spoke to CNBC agree that frosty relations between China and the U.S. will likely require a meeting between Xi and U.S. President Joe Biden before any reset is possible.

