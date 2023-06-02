Pence will not be charged in DOJ probe of classified documents found at his home

Former US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Nixon National Energy Conference at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, California, on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

No charges will be filed against former Vice President Mike Pence in the Department of Justice investigation of classified documents found at his Indiana home, CNBC confirmed Friday.

The Justice Department's national security division told Pence's attorney in a letter that it was closing its probe and that it would not file charges based on the "results" of its investigation, NBC News reported earlier Friday morning. A DOJ official, who declined to be named, confirmed to CNBC the authenticity of the letter, which was sent Thursday.

Pence's lawyer and spokesman did not immediately respond to CNBC's requests for comment.

The probe's conclusion comes less than a week before Pence is reportedly set to announce he is running for president.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.