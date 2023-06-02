Ukraine war live updates: Zelenskyy ramps up pressure for NATO membership; Russia says its border villages shelled

NATO allies are left to deliberate Ukraine's membership to the alliance, following a major European security summit in Moldova that saw Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy push for his country's ability to join the Western defense organization.

The prospect of Ukraine's NATO membership is a contentious one over which member states are sharply divided, with many fearing further retaliation from Moscow. It is virtually impossible for a state to join NATO while that country is currently at war or has part of its territory occupied by a non-NATO adversarial state, given the risk that would pose to the rest of the members.

Meanwhile, Kyiv's military reports it shot down more than 30 Russian missiles and drones in an early morning attack, and Russian authorities in the country's western border regions say some of their villages have been shelled by Ukrainian forces.