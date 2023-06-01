Ukraine war live updates: Russian strike on Kyiv kills 3, including a child; NATO chief calls for Ukraine security guarantees

Some 40 European officials are convening in Bulboaca, Moldova, just 12 miles from the Ukrainian border, for a security conference and in a show of support for both Eastern European countries ahead of Ukraine's anticipated counteroffensive against Russia.

NATO's Airborne Warning and Control Systems surveillance aircraft will be monitoring Moldova's skies for the duration of the event, the alliance said in a statement, highlighting the security risk of holding such a high-profile summit — with dozens of EU and NATO officials attending — in that particular location.

Russia continued its intense missile barrage on Kyiv, which killed three people — an 11-year-old girl, her mother, and another woman — overnight. Ukraine's Air Force said it shot down all 10 Russian missiles, but that falling debris from the interceptions caused the deaths and injuries. It was the 18th Russian attack on the Ukrainian capital since the start of May.