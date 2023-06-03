Time is running out to repay Covid-era 401(k), IRA withdrawals — and claim a tax refund

Pixdeluxe | E+ | Getty Images

watch now

The three-year clock started the day after they received the funds — meaning the deadline for many people is fast approaching. "I'd think the majority of the distributions were taken right around this time through the end of [2020]," said Sean Deviney, a certified financial planner based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That's because it likely took a few weeks or months for employers and retirement plan administrators to set up the infrastructure to facilitate the distributions, said Deviney, a financial advisor and director at Provenance Wealth Advisors.

Hundreds of thousands took distributions

Data suggests hundreds of thousands of people took coronavirus-related distributions — and that few have repaid it. Nearly 6% of investors in workplace retirement plans took a CRD in 2020, according to internal administrative data from Vanguard Group. That amounts to about 268,000 people out of 4.7 million retirement investors for whom Vanguard provided administrative services that year. However, less than 1% of people who took a CRD had repaid it by the end of 2021, according to Vanguard's most recent data.

Most people forgot about what they did last week, let alone three years ago. Sean Deviney director at Provenance Wealth Advisors

"People have completely forgotten about it," Deviney said of the distributions. "Most people forgot about what they did last week, let alone three years ago." Savers with the ability to repay a distribution stand to get a sizable tax benefit. Plus, they'd be investing money back into a retirement account that carries tax-preferred investment growth, Deviney said.

Amended return necessary to claim refund

Investors who repay all or part of their CRD by the three-year deadline must file an amended tax return to claim a tax refund, according to the IRS. Investors had the option to spread their income-tax liability over three years. For example, let's say an investor took a $9,000 distribution in 2020. The individual had the option to report that income in chunks: $3,000 on federal tax returns for 2020, 2021 and 2022. This person would have to file an amended tax return for each year.