Proposed debt ceiling deal would cut part of $80 billion IRS funding

Visitors at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 24, 2023.

A tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling limit includes up to $21.4 billion of IRS budget cuts, slashing part of the nearly $80 billion in agency funding enacted last August to boost taxpayer service, technology and enforcement.

The bipartisan bill, released by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden on Sunday, rescinds nearly $1.4 billion of the money allocated to the IRS. If unchanged, a separate deal would also repurpose $20 billion of IRS funding for fiscal years 2024 and 2025, according to the White House.

Since the original $80 billion in IRS funding was for a 10-year period, White House officials on Sunday said they don't expect the budget cuts to fundamentally change the agency's near-term plans. But the IRS may need to request more funding during the latter years of the original timeline, they said.

If finalized, the IRS budget cuts would mean the additional agency funding runs out faster, according to Alex Muresianu, a policy analyst at the Tax Foundation.

"But the IRS still has a very large funding increase relative to the baseline," he said. "So it's not like we're turning back the clock."

The $80 billion IRS funding has been a hot-button political issue since its enactment, and repealing the money was a theme throughout the 2022 midterm elections in the fall.