Apple unveils 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip: Follow along for WWDC live updates

Apple's about to kick off WWDC 2023 where it's expected to unveil its highly-anticipated VR headset. Apple also typically uses the event to preview new software for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch.

Then, in the fall, when new hardware like iPhones come out, there's already a library of software updated for the devices and the new operating system ready to roll out.

All eyes will be on whether Apple finally releases a headset. Analysts and media reports say Apple could unveil a virtual reality headset that can also show the user the real world through high-powered cameras mounted on the device — a concept often called mixed reality.

Although virtual reality hasn't caught on with the general consumer public, there's still a great deal of excitement and anticipation for what Apple may have come up with. If Apple does release a headset, it will be its first major new product line since it announced the Apple Watch in 2014.

Apple could also unveil updates to some of its other hardware, like the Mac line of computers, which developers use to write software for Apple's devices.

We'll have all of the coverage below. You can also watch the livestream right here: