Apple unveils 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip: Follow along for WWDC live updates
We're live from Cupertino, California, where Apple is about to kick off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), often called "Dub Dub" by attendees. It's expected to announce its virtual reality headset, reportedly called Reality Pro, iOS 17 for iPhone, new Macs and more.
Apple's about to kick off WWDC 2023 where it's expected to unveil its highly-anticipated VR headset. Apple also typically uses the event to preview new software for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and Watch.
Then, in the fall, when new hardware like iPhones come out, there's already a library of software updated for the devices and the new operating system ready to roll out.
All eyes will be on whether Apple finally releases a headset. Analysts and media reports say Apple could unveil a virtual reality headset that can also show the user the real world through high-powered cameras mounted on the device — a concept often called mixed reality.
Although virtual reality hasn't caught on with the general consumer public, there's still a great deal of excitement and anticipation for what Apple may have come up with. If Apple does release a headset, it will be its first major new product line since it announced the Apple Watch in 2014.
Apple could also unveil updates to some of its other hardware, like the Mac line of computers, which developers use to write software for Apple's devices.
Apple unveils 15-inch MacBook Air for $1299
Apple just unveiled the 15-inch MacBook Air. It's 11.5mm thick, just over 3 pounds, and powered by Apple's own M2 chipset. The video demo showcased a standard headphone jack, two USB-C ports, and Apple's MagSafe charging dock.
The laptop will ship in four colors, including Midnight and Starlight. The laptop features an 18-hour battery with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU
It costs $1,299. The 13-inch version will now cost $1,099. Customers can order it today and it'll be available next week.
— Rohan Goswami
Tim Cook has just taken the stage: 'This is going to be a historic day'
Apple CEO Tim Cook has just arrived on stage. He's expected to unveil Apple's virtual reality headset and the slew of developer and tech features that have typified past WWDCs. "This is going to be a historic day," he said.
"This morning's announcements, deep integration with hardware software and services, it's something only Apple can do. Today we're going to make some of our biggest announcements at WWDC. As well as introducing some exciting new products."
— Rohan Goswami
Virtual reality has been tough for competitors. But Apple may succeed where others failed.
Apple has a long track record at bringing disruptive products to sleepy markets and galvanizing demand. The company pioneering products, the iPod, the iPhone, and the iPad, disrupted their respective sectors.
Virtual reality products have struggled for years to gain consumer adoption and maintain institutional support. Microsoft made a play with the HoloLens, and Meta's bet-the-house move on its Reality Labs vertical has disappointed some investors and analysts.
But Apple's reputation as an innovator may allow it to succeed where others have failed, with time.
— Rohan Goswami
Steve Jobs Theater was designed by an award-winning architectural firm.
Foste +Partners and namesake partner Norman Foster, Baron Foster, designed the Steve Jobs Theater in what the firm described as an "extraordinary eight-year collaboration" between the two companies.
Steve Jobs Theater boasts the "largest carbon-fiber roof in the world," Foster+Partners says, and like Apple's headquarters buildings and many of its marquee Apple Stores, is clad in glass.
1,000 people can sit in the below-ground auditorium, which has hosted WWDC events, investor meetings, and product demos for top Apple executives — including, reportedly, a "polished" demo of the rumored mixed-reality headset.
— Rohan Goswami
Don't expect to receive a headset anytime soon, Apple analyst says
Though Apple is expected to announce its mixed-reality headset Monday, Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned Apple analyst, suggested that consumers shouldn't expect to buy it for a while.
Kuo wrote in a tweet Monday that mass shipments of the headset are expected to begin late this year or early next year. He added that shipments will likely be lower than the market consensus.
"However, the focus for investors now is not on shipments but on whether the new product announcement will convince people that Apple's AR/MR headset device is the next star in consumer electronics," he wrote.
--Ashley Capoot
The Apple Store is down, as is tradition
In keeping with tradition, the Apple Store is temporarily down. Apple often makes changes to the store ahead of major product launches and events.
The company's website says, "We're making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon."
--Ashley Capoot
Apple's WWDC event is usually all about software... with some hardware mixed in
Apple's WWDC event is usually all about software. It's where the company typically announces some of the new features that are coming to its products later in the year. So, we're almost guaranteed to see iOS 17 for iPhone, for example, and the latest version of macOS for Macs. Plus, toss in possible talk of new software for the Apple Watch, Apple TV and more.
Sometimes you get some new hardware, too. Apple announced the M2 chip and new MacBooks last year, for example. It also launched the updated Mac Pro back in 2019. So new Macs could be on the menu in addition to the headset.
— Rohan Goswami
We're here live in Cupertino, California
Developers, media, and Apple VIPs are streaming into Apple's campus, Apple Park, in Cupertino, California.
We're expecting a pre-recorded video with information about Apple's new iPhone software, Apple Watch software, and potentially, the company's long-awaited mixed reality headset.
Apple employees are trying to keep the energy high, starting chants — "Dub Dub" is the nickname for the event. Most attendees seem excited. — Kif Leswing