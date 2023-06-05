LIVE UPDATES
European markets look set for muted open
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets look set for a muted start to the trading week after ending on a high Friday.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed 1.5% higher last week, pulling back from a two-month low Wednesday after U.S. lawmakers passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling and cap government spending.
In Europe, traders are still analyzing the impact of Thursday's inflation data, which showed euro zone inflation falling to its lowest level since February 2022. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said the 6.1% figure was still "too high" and suggested, along with other ECB officials, that the central bank's hiking cycle would have to continue.
Asia-Pacific markets were largely higher on the U.S. debt ceiling news, while U.S. equity futures were little changed Sunday evening.
— Ganesh Rao
Oil prices jump more than 2% after Saudi Arabia pledges more production cuts
Oil prices rose after OPEC kingpin Saudi Arabia decided to cut production by another million barrels per day.
Global benchmark Brent futures were up 2.4% at $78 a barrel Monday during early Asia trade, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures rose 2.5% to $73.53 per barrel.
"The market did not widely expect the Saudi decision to cut production by 1 million barrels per day unilaterally," president of Rapidan Energy Bob McNally told CNBC in an e-mail following the decision.
"It once again demonstrated that Saudi Arabia is willing to act unilaterally to stabilize oil prices," McNally said.
—Lee Ying Shan
— Weizhen Tan
European markets: Here are the opening calls
The U.K.'s FTSE index will open 11 points higher to 7,622, according to IG data, while Italy's MIB will be up 61 points to 27,109. Both France and Germany's major indexes look set to open lower, with the DAX dropping 15 points to 16,048 and the CAC shedding 4 points.
— Hannah Ward-Glenton