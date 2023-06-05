Cramer says it's still a bull market, but trim a few tech stocks and profit while you can

CNBC's Jim Cramer told investors on Monday to trim their tech stock and enjoy some of the fruits of their labor while they still can.

"Unless you're terminally greedy or totally braindead, you take some profits while you have them," Cramer said. "This is not the time to double down, it's the time to ring the register on some of your gains."

But make no mistake: Cramer believes his "Magnificent Seven," or the seven tech stocks that have dominated the market this year, Apple , Meta , Tesla , Nvidia , Alphabet , Amazon and Nvidia , will continue to be successful. All seven stocks managed to soar this year due to the merits of their own products instead of macro elements like decisions made by the government or the Federal Reserve.

For example, he predicts even greater success for Apple as it grows its geographic reach, potentially expanding its core user base from two billion to three billion with new sales in Brazil, the Philippines, Indonesia and India. And according to Cramer, the success Nvidia has found with generative artificial intelligence is far from over.

But even though it's been a strong month and we are still in a bull market, Cramer said, he sees the market heading for weakness in June after the Fed's meeting next week. And he thinks it's best to get in on the profits before anyone can beat you to it.

"Then the bears—many of them uber-rich hedge fund managers who missed this move entirely, as well as endlessly bearish analysts with a lot of followers—will come on air and bloviate about how you won't make any money in stocks," Cramer said. "Rather than wait for the cyclical weakness coming up, I'd lighten up ahead of time."