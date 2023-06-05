Watch this natural gas stock for more than 50% upside as key pipeline gains steam, Morgan Stanley says

Morgan Stanley thinks one natural gas company could add more than 50% to its stock value thanks to progress on a key pipeline. The bank double upgraded Equitrans Midstream Corporation to overweight from underweight on Sunday with a $14 per share price target, double the prior $7. Equitrans stock closed at $9.08 on Friday and has gained nearly 42% since the start of the year. ETRN YTD mountain Equitrans stock has added more than 41% from the start of the year. The company is primarily a gatherer of natural gas that also provides storage and delivery for providers. One of the projects set to benefit Equitrans is the Mountain Valley Pipeline, which will run from West Virginia to southern Virginia. Analyst Robert Kad noted that the passage of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (the bill that lifted the federal debt ceiling), included terminology that adds to optimism that the MVP is gaining steam and coming closer to reality. "In short, the language offers a clear and comprehensive directive that should prove effective in ensuring completion of the project," Kad said. And despite the stock jumping nearly 50% after news broke of the debt ceiling bill, Kad says there is still lots more upside in Equitrans stock. "While the stock rallied +49.1% to $9.08/sh last week following initial news of the debt ceiling legislation, ETRN continues to trade below its fair value, in our view," he said. Kad noted fair value could be realized once the MVP project is completed, offering clear communication with investors concerning capital allocation as well as a coherent strategy beyond the pipeline. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.