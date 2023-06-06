Apple Vision Pro demo roundup: Here’s what everyone is saying

Apple let some people try out its new Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. People seem genuinely impressed by Apple's technology, but the device is notably heavy for long wear, and some users were left with questions about what the headsets will ultimately be used for.

If you missed it, Apple announced its headset on Monday during its WWDC developer conference. The $3,499 headset is its first major new product since the Apple Watch in 2014 and is set to launch early next year.

The Vision Pro will allow users to see apps in a new way, in the spaces around them. Users can use their eyes and hands to navigate through apps and search with their voices. The headset can be used to watch movies, including in 3D, with spatial audio, view pictures or videos, and play video games. It can also be used for work with video conferencing apps, Microsoft Office tools or Adobe Lightroom.

The Wall Street Journal's Joanna Stern said the Vision Pro was intuitive to use, has the "fit and finish" of an Apple gadget and is more comfortable than Meta Quest Pro or Quest 2. But even so, she said "It's not for everyone. It's not even for most people." By the end of the demo, she said her nose and forehead were feeling the weight of the device, and she experienced some nausea.

Stern said Apple showed her a number of different demos, and she said she thinks the most valuable initial uses for the Vision Pro will be for watching movies and working.

9to5Mac's Chance Miller said it was easy to get the Vision Pro to feel "snug" and that it was generally pretty comfortable. He wore the device for 30 minutes and said he could understand that it might be heavy to wear for extended sessions.

He said there was a bit of a learning curve to figure out the right gestures to use, but that the "eye and hand control gestures were really impressive." He did not experience any motion sickness.

Miller said consuming content like movies, TV shows and sports games was particularly impactful: "The experience is absolutely incredible."