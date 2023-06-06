Apple's entry into VR with its new headset is a 'watershed moment,' say top industry execs

Apple launched its Vision Pro headset at its annual WWDC event on Monday, ending months of speculation that the Cupertino tech giant was getting ready to launch its own VR or augmented reality product.

Apple's mixed-reality headset debut marks a "watershed moment" for the industry, said the executives of some major players in the augmented and virtual reality space as they welcomed competition for the U.S. tech giant.

Apple launched its Vision Pro headset at its annual WWDC event on Monday, ending months of speculation that the Cupertino tech giant was getting ready to launch its own VR or augmented reality product.

Cher Wang, Taiwanese tech giant HTC's CEO, told CNBC that she sees Apple's move as a validation for the industry. HTC has long been a mainstay of the virtual and augmented industry, pivoting from its ailing smartphone business several years ago to focus on its Vive headsets division.

"Apple's entry into the market is a watershed moment for the industry, and a big validation of everything HTC VIVE has been working on," she told CNBC. "This will bring even more confidence in the global market for VR."

However, she added that the "closed" nature of Apple's services ecosystem — which is more restrictive when it comes to the platforms and devices through which users access its services — is problematic.

"Apple has historically used a closed ecosystem for their iOS products and content distribution platforms, which could be limiting for developers in a new value chain. If developers are locked into one ecosystem, it's difficult for them to maximize their reach."

Apple says the Vision Pro will allow users to see apps in a new way in the spaces around them. Users can use their eyes and hands to navigate through apps and search with their voices.

With the headset, users can watch movies, including in 3D with spatial audio, view their own pictures or videos, and play video games. It can also be used for work through videoconferencing apps such as Microsoft Office tools and Adobe Lightroom.

Vision Pro will run on visionOS, a new spatial computing platform designed specifically for the company's new headset to enable developers to build apps like they would for iOS on the iPhone. It will be available starting at $3,499 beginning early next year.