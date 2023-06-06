Destroyed Ukrainian dam unleashes floodwaters, putting thousands at risk: Here’s what we know so far

A screen grab captured from a video shows the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant after a blast occurred in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson on June 6, 2023. The explosion unleashed floodwaters across the war zone.

A strategically important dam in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine was blown up on Tuesday, raising fears about safety, water supply, and Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which receives cooling water from the reservoir upstream.

Russian and Ukraine both accused each other's forces of an intentional attack on the Nova Kakhova dam. CNBC has not been able to independently verify the claims.

Footage verified by NBC News showed water cascading over the damaged dam, with evacuation efforts underway to protect thousands of people living in low-lying areas downstream.

About 600 homes have been flooded as a result of the Nova Kakhova dam blast, Russian emergency services said, according to Tass news agency. Moscow declared a state of emergency in the Nova Kakhova district.

As of 11 a.m. local time (4:15 a.m. ET), 885 citizens in Ukraine's Kherson region were evacuated, according to the Internal Affairs Ministry.

The dam is situated on the Dnieper River and holds back an enormous body of water. It was built in 1956 as part of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

The Kakhovka Reservoir supplies water to the Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, and provides cooling water to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is also under Russian control.

In addition, its water is used to supply hydroelectric stations, irrigation systems, and freshwater fish farms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier Tuesday that he had convened an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss the situation.

"The destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam only confirms for the whole world that they must be expelled from every corner of Ukrainian land. Not a single meter should be left to them, because they use every meter for terror," Zelenskyy said.