Treasury yields dip as investors weigh economic outlook

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as investors considered what could be on the horizon for the economy and Federal Reserve monetary policy.

At 4:07 a.m. ET the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over three basis points to 3.6621%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading by more than three basis points lower at 4.4432%.

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.