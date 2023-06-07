Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas postpones annual financial disclosure amid donor controversy

Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas arrives for the swearing in ceremony of Judge Neil Gorsuch as an Associate Supreme Court Justice in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 10, 2017.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas asked for more time to file his annual financial disclosure as he faces an ethics controversy over accepting pricey vacations and other largesse from Republican billionaire Harlan Crow.

Thomas will get up to 90 more days to submit his required disclosure. Justice Samuel Alito, another conservative, was the only other Supreme Court justice to request an extension.

The other seven justices filed their disclosures on time. They were publicly released Wednesday.

ProPublica recently revealed that Thomas for decades accepted luxury trips from Crow. The Texas real estate developer also purchased properties belonging to the conservative justice's family in Georgia, and funded part of his great-nephew's private school education.

The revelations sparked harsh criticism of Thomas for failing to disclose the ties, and calls for ethics reform of the Supreme Court. Crow has said those gestures were done out of friendship and were not improper.

The Democratic-led Senate Judiciary Committee has sought information from Crow about his relationship with Thomas, but the billionaire has stonewalled those requests.