Treasury yields dip as investors weigh expectations for economy, monetary policy

U.S. Treasury yields fell slightly on Wednesday as investors considered the outlook for the economy and central bank interest rates and looked to economic data for hints.

At 4:22 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was trading just over one basis point lower at 3.6871%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last down by around one basis point to 4.5144%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors weighed what could be on the horizon for the economy and Federal Reserve monetary policy, especially regarding interest rates, ahead of the central bank's meeting on June 13 and 14.