Asia markets slide further in early trading as Wall Street pauses market rally
Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall as Wall Street saw a pause in its market rally and the broad market index fluctuated near its highest closing levels since August 2022. Investors in the region also further assessed economic data that has been released this week.
China's exports fell further than than expected and Australia's central bank defied market expectations by delivering a 25 basis-point hike.
Australia stocks were up marginally, ahead of the economy's May trade balance later today.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rebounded from a sharp drop on Wednesday to open up 0.12%, while the Topix climbed 0.26%.
Japan saw its annualized GDP for the first quarter revised to 2.7%, higher than the 1.9% expected by economists polled by Reuters and the 1.6% posted in its preliminary figures.
South Korea's Kospi inched down 0.23% in early trade, while the Kosdaq saw a larger loss at 0.43%.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also set to fall after a brief rally on Wednesday, with futures at 19,116 compared to the HSI's close of 19,252.
India's central bank is expected to announce its interest rate decision today, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the Reserve Bank of India to hold rates at 6.5% for a second consecutive time.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended mixed. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 0.38% and 1.29% respectively, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.27%.
— CNBC's Hakyung Kim and Samantha Subin contributed to this report
Mega-cap stocks underperform Wednesday
During what has been a strong day for small-cap names, mega-cap stocks have underperformed the market.
Shares of tech giants Microsoft and Google pared down 2.7% and 3.3%, respectively. Several semiconductor names also saw shares pull back after rallying the previous week. Nvidia lost 1.1%, while Qualcomm shares fell 1.2%.
Financial services companies Visa and Mastercard dropped 1.5% and 2.2%, respectively.
— Hakyung Kim
Trade deficit jumps in April, but less than expected
The U.S. trade deficit rose sharply in April, though the increase wasn't quite as much as expected.
The goods and services imbalance hit $74.6 billion for the month, $1 billion less than the Dow Jones estimate but a $14 billion increase from March. Exports tumbled by $9.2 billion, while imports rose by $4.8 billion.
Imports are a net negative for GDP, so the April figure could mean lower growth for the second quarter.
—Jeff Cox
Warner Bros Discovery shares pop
Shares of Warner Bros Discovery rallied nearly 5% in midday trading after CNN announced CEO Chris Licht was leaving.
CNN, which is owned by Warner Bros Discovery, said Licht was out after a rocky year at the helm that included criticism over the network's town hall with former president Donald Trump. He was also facing a rebellion among the talent and staff.
— Michelle Fox
Amazon planning to launch ad tier for Prime streaming service, according to WSJ report
Amazon is planning to create ad-supported subscription tiers for Prime Video, according to a report from the WSJ. The move would come as other competitor streaming services also create ad-supported tiers to generate more revenue for their streaming services.
The company is also in talks with Paramount Global and Warner Bros Discovery to potentially add the ad-based tiers of their streaming services onto Prime Video Channels, per the report.
Amazon shares were down more than 3% Wednesday afternoon.
— Hakyung Kim