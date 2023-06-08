Australia's Canva expands A.I.-powered design business to Europe

Melanie Perkins, co-founder & chief executive of Australian graphic design firm Canva, says the business is in a "uniquely strong position" as it expands to Europe.

LONDON — Australian graphic design company Canva believes it is in a "uniquely strong position" to withstand industry headwinds as it embarks on a European expansion.

The Sydney-based software company opened its new Europe headquarters in London last month as it competes with tech heavyweights Adobe and Microsoft to attract individual and enterprise users to its design suite.

It comes as higher borrowing costs and a weakening economic outlook have prompted tech firms to slash jobs over the past year. But co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins said the nine-year-old company is well-placed amid wider pressures.

"Being profitable for the last six years, having a strong cash balance, all of those things have been extraordinarily important," Perkins told CNBC.

Canva, which offers both free and paid tools for designing websites, presentations and social content, had annualized revenues of $1.5 billion in the year to May. It also has $700 million in cash reserves, the company said.

Of its 135 million global users, 16% are in Europe. Overall, around 15% are paid subscribers, of which 14 million are individuals and 6 million are businesses such as WPP , Unilever and Rolls Royce. It is now targeting growth in both those areas.

"We've made our paid products extremely affordable, so regardless of what's happening in the macroeconomic environment, people are moving to Canva rather than away," Perkins said of the service.

"We've certainly seen that happen and play out over the last couple of years as that economic uncertainty has kicked in," she added.