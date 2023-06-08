European stocks head for a mixed open as global markets look for direction

European stocks are heading for a mixed open as global markets appear hesitant and lacking in direction.

European stocks were mixed Wednesday, with sentiment downbeat, while Asia-Pacific markets slid overnight as Wall Street saw a pause in its market rally and U.S. stock futures were flat Wednesday evening.

Markets seem to be in a holding pattern while awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on June 13 and 14. Economic signs suggest that inflation is inching downward, even though it remains above the central bank's 2% target.

Markets are pricing about a 66% chance that the Fed keeps rates steady at the next meeting, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.