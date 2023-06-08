Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: DocuSign, General Motors, Vail Resorts and more

The DocuSign website on a laptop in Dobbs Ferry, New York, April 1, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after hours.

DocuSign — DocuSign jumped 5.6% in extended trading after the electronic agreements firm beat analysts' first-quarter expectations on the top and bottom lines. DocuSign posted first-quarter adjusted earnings of 72 cents per share, topping consensus estimates of 56 cents, according to Refinitiv. It reported revenue of $661 million, exceeding expectations of $642 million.

Vail Resorts — Shares fell 3.9% after Vail Resorts missed third-quarter earnings expectations. The mountain resort company posted earnings of $8.18 per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $8.84 per share. It reported revenue of $1.24 billion, lower than the estimate of $1.27 billion.

General Motors — General Motors advanced 3% after CEO Mary Barra and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker will join Ford Motor in partnering with Tesla to use the electric vehicle maker's charging network in North America. Tesla shares also popped 3% in extended trading.

Comtech Telecommunications — Shares declined 2.8% after Comtech Telecommunications reported fiscal third-quarter earnings results. The satellite communications firm reported a GAAP loss of 33 cents per share, wider than the year-ago period when it posted a loss of 6 cents per share. It slightly beat on revenue expectations, reporting $136.3 million, compared with consensus estimates of $136 million, according to FactSet.