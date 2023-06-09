Crypto tokens plunged this week after Gensler stepped up SEC's industrywide crackdown

Gary Gensler, Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, takes his seat before the start of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing on Oversight of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler stepped up his attack on the crypto industry this week, suing Coinbase and Binance for securities violations and casting doubt on the future of token trading.

Crypto investors took the hint. Four of the 10 most valuable coins plunged in value by at least 15% this week, according to CoinMarketCap, a selloff sparked by the lawsuits and Gensler's interview with CNBC on Tuesday, in which he said "we don't need more digital currency."

In alleging that Coinbase was acting as an unregistered broker and exchange, the SEC said that at least 13 crypto assets available to the company's customers were considered "crypto asset securities." They include Solana's SOL token, Cardano's ADA token, Polygon's MATIC coin and Protocol Labs' Filecoin token (FIL).

Trading app Robinhood followed on Friday by announcing that, starting June 27, it will no longer support trading of coins from Cardano, Polygon and Solana. The company said "no other coins are affected." Also on Friday, Crypto.com said it will shut down its U.S. institutional exchange.

"No other coins are affected and your crypto is still safe on Robinhood," the company said in a post.

Cardano's coin, the seventh-most valuable cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap, tumbled 20% in the past week. Solana, ranked ninth, dropped 18%. Polygon, ranked 10th, also slid 18%. Filecoin, which is further down the list, dropped 19%. Binance's BNB token, ranked fourth, fell 16%.

Bitcoin and ethereum , the two most popular cryptocurrencies, were more stable, each declining less than 5%.

Gensler, who was appointed to head the SEC by President Biden in 2021, has spent much of the past year going after crypto firms and exchanges for effectively selling highly-speculative and risky securities dressed up as something else.

From high-profile fraud cases involving Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX and Do Kwon's Terraform Labs to dozens of charges involving coin offerings and alleged false marketing, Gensler has made the once-burgeoning crypto industry his primary takedown target.

"The investing public has the benefit of U.S. securities laws," Gensler said in an interview with CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" on Tuesday. "Crypto should be no different, and these platforms, these intermediaries need to come into compliance."