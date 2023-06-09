HSBC pulls some UK mortgage deals as fears of rising rates hits home buyers once more

"Persistently high inflation and the recent spike in lending rates will trigger a correction in the UK (Aa3 negative) housing market," Moody's Investor Service said in a report.

LONDON – The U.K.'s biggest bank temporarily withdrew mortgage deals via broker services on Thursday, as the effect of higher interest rates ripples through the British housing market.

HSBC told CNBC Friday that it was reviewing the situation regularly, but did not specify whether the new deals would differ from its previous offerings. Higher rates are a possibility, given that the Bank of England is continuing to increase interest rates.

It comes eight months after hundreds of mortgage deal offers were pulled in one day after market chaos at the time sparked concerns about rising base rates.

In a statement issued Friday, HSBC said: "We occasionally need to limit the amount of new business we can take each day via brokers. All products and rates for existing customers are still available, and we continue to review the situation regularly."

The banking group said the protocol was in order to ensure it meets "customer service commitments" and stressed that it remains open to new mortgage business.