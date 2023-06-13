China's yuan weakens after the central bank cuts a key short-term rate

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) building in Beijing on Dec. 15, 2022.

The People's Bank of China on Tuesday cut a key short-term borrowing rate as it deals with disappointing economic data in the country after a Covid-19 reopening failed to gain momentum.

The PBOC cut its seven-day reverse repurchase rate by 10 basis points from 2% to 1.9%, according to a central bank release, injecting 2 billion Chinese yuan ($279.97 million) through its seven-day repos. A repurchase agreement (repo) is a type of short-term borrowing rate.

This is the central bank's first such move since August and follows the nation's largest banks cutting deposit rates last week, signaling that further monetary easing lies ahead.

The move comes ahead of the PBOC's medium-lending facility interest rate decision, which is expected to be released on Thursday. Meanwhile, the bank's loan prime rate is scheduled for release on June 20.

The onshore Chinese yuan weakened 0.25% to 7.1618 against the U.S. dollar shortly after the move Tuesday and hovered at its weakest levels since November.