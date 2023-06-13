The whole world wants A.I. — and the market will deliver, Sam Altman says

The world is clamoring for artificial intelligence and the market will deliver, said OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday on the Singapore stop of his world tour.

"We've got sophisticated enough languages and also powerful enough computers that we could make AI bigger and bigger and bigger," Altman told business founders, tech executives, and the general public at the Singapore Management University.

"We're going to make models more efficient. We're going to make way more chips. I think this is clearly what the world wants and the market will deliver."

OpenAI is the maker of ChatGPT — the AI chatbot which has gone viral for its ability to generate humanlike responses to users' prompts. Just two months after its launch, it had hit 100 million users.

But the cost of training and "inference" — actually running — large language models like ChatGPT is significant. As such, Altman said that the company was focussing on making AI as affordable as possible.

"We want to drive the cost of intelligence down and down and down. We want to make this stuff so cheap you don't have to think about [it]," he said. OpenAI has cut inference costs by 10 times once every three or so months by 10x, according to Altman.

"We plan to continue to have big cuts in the future. We have to keep making research breakthroughs to be able to do that," he added.