Here's everything the Federal Reserve is expected to do Wednesday

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference after the release of U.S. Fed policy decision on interest rates, in Washington, May 3, 2023. Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

Rates

If the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee does choose to pause, that will leave the benchmark borrowing rate in a target range between 5% and 5.25%. In the market's eyes, Tuesday's consumer price index report, which showed the 12-month inflation rate falling to a two-year-low of 4%, cemented that decision.

watch now

However, the post-meeting statement could be massaged in a way that markets don't assume that policymakers have gone quiescent on inflation and are set on halting the rate-hiking cycle. "This could be a one-sided communication that they're leaning in the direction of raising rates, but they're not ready to commit just yet. They want some more information on how things are going," English said. "A hawkish pause, if you like, is something that could get pretty broad support."

The 'dots' and the economic outlook

If a hawkish pause indeed becomes the order of the day, that will send investors looking to the "dot plot," a chart of individual members' expectations of where rates are headed from here. The general chatter — reflected in market pricing — is that the dots will "move up" and indicate an additional rate hike this year, likely at the July 25-26 meeting. The last time the dots were updated, at the March gathering, there was a wide disparity among where members stood, with 7 of 19 FOMC members expecting rates to go higher than the current range. Along with the dots, members will update the Summary of Economic Projections, which lists the outlook for gross domestic product, the unemployment rate and inflation as gauged by the personal consumption expenditures price index. Market expectations are that the growth outlook likely will improve, even though the Fed's own economists said in March and June that they expect a credit contraction to trigger a shallow recession later this year. Communication from the Fed, then, likely will be, "We're not convinced that this is the end of the rate hikes, but we want to take a look around see what kind of damage the banking crisis has inflicted on the economy," said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics. "It also recognizes that there's a lag between what we do and when it shows up in the economy and inflation. So we're just going to pause here."

The Powell presser