Chief of staff to new top Democrat on antitrust subcommittee lobbied for Apple, Amazon

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 28: Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif., walks down the House steps after the last votes of the week on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020.

The chief of staff to the new top Democrat on the House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust lobbied on behalf of Amazon and Apple as recently as 2022, including on the very issues the ranking member will oversee in his new role, CNBC found based on public disclosures.

The background of California Democrat Lou Correa's top staffer is likely to further upset progressives who supported efforts to reform the rules of the road around digital competition. René Muñoz has served as chief of staff to Correa since November 2022, according to Congress-tracking site LegiStorm.

Before that, Muñoz worked at the lobbying firm Federal Street Strategies beginning in May 2020, according to LinkedIn, where his clients included Amazon and Apple, along with other corporations. Earlier, he worked for other Democratic representatives in Congress.

In 2019, when the Democrats were in the majority, Cicilline spearheaded a major investigation into the competition practices of Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook , and hauled their CEOs before Congress before introducing a package of bills to limit their power. Correa voted against the legislation.

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., later became the top Republican on the subcommittee and was a significant ally to Cicilline in championing the tech antitrust bills. However, once Republicans took control of the House, he was passed over to lead the committee in favor of libertarian Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

The tech industry is likely to cheer the shift from antitrust reform advocates like Cicilline and Buck as a reprieve from years of fighting against bills they saw as overly broad or having undue consequences on consumer privacy.

Demand Progress Communications Director Maria Langholz called Correa's elevation to the role "a profound disappointment," in a statement after his selection was announced, citing his opposition to a package of tech antitrust bills championed by former subcommittee Chair David Cicilline, D-R.I., who recently left Congress and vacated the spot.

Langholz added that it's "embarrassing that House Democrats failed to step up and fill the void that was left by Rep. Cicilline's departure from the subcommittee."

"The Congressman's Chief of Staff has spent nearly two decades in public service, most of which being spent in the halls of Congress," a Correa spokesperson said in a statement to CNBC on which Muñoz was copied.

"He's fought tirelessly to serve elected representatives from every corner of the country in their missions to uplift their constituents, and better the lives of every working family. It's because of that unwavering commitment and history of service that Congressman Correa brought him aboard his team —to work by his side in his fight for the hard-working taxpayers he represents right here in Orange County."