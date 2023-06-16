Amid high inflation and pent-up demand, lower gas prices can help travelers save this summer. Here are some tips

For those who hit the road to travel this summer, there is good news: Gas prices are substantially lower than they were last year.

"What a difference a year makes," said Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, the motoring and leisure travel membership organization.

As of Friday, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.58, down from $5 one year ago, according to AAA.

Last year's high prices made headlines, and even prompted politicians on the state and federal level to call for gas tax holidays.

More from Personal Finance:

Auto insurers are raising rates, even as car prices ease

Economists say housing inflation will soon fall

How Fed's pause in interest rate hikes affects your money

This year, those concerns have abated. And barring any surprises during hurricane season, the outlook for gas prices is mostly stable, Gross said.

"Right now, we don't see anything that's going to push prices either up or down," Gross said.

The national average will probably stay in the range of $3.50 per gallon, he said.

That's good news for travelers, as prices for other categories like airfares and hotels are up this year, according to Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate and CreditCards.com.