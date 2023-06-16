Stellantis to reveal its first Europe-made affordable electric vehicle

The new Citroën e-C3 model will have a 320-kilometre range and a 57-minute "fast charge" capability.

Stellantis, the third-largest carmaker in the world by revenue, will reveal its first European-made, affordable electric car in mid-October.

The new Citroën e-C3 model will have a 320-kilometre range and a 57-minute "fast charge" capability, Citroën says. The company says it expects to make pre-bookings available by the end of this year, with deliveries starting in the second quarter of 2024.

Stellantis last month said that it would be adding nine new battery electric vehicles to its range this year as the European carmaker looks to further tap into the lucrative market, which is currently dominated by Chinese manufacturers. The company aims to have a total of 47 battery electric vehicles on the market by the end of 2024, the May press release said.

Citroën itself seeks to electrify its entire range by the end of 2024.

Sales of Stellantis' battery electric vehicles were up 22% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2023, the company reported.

Shares of Stellantis were up 0.2% when markets opened at 8.00 a.m. London time Friday.