Biden plugs pro-union record, economic agenda at his first major 2024 campaign rally

US President Joe Biden speaks during the League of Conservation Voters Annual Capital Dinner, at The Anthem in Washington, DC, on June 14, 2023.

Biden announced an early endorsement from AFL-CIO, a federation of 60 unions worldwide, representing 12.5 million workers. "I'm proud to be the most pro-union president in American history," he told the crowd in Philadelphia.

President Joe Biden on Saturday marked the first major event of his 2024 reelection campaign with a union rally, highlighting boosts for the middle class through his economic agenda.

Biden spoke about the legislation enacted during his first term, such as pandemic relief, last year's sweeping climate, health and tax package and the recent bipartisan debt ceiling deal.

He also renewed his call for tax reform, which has been a challenge during his first term, even among some Democrats. He also once again called for a minimum tax on billionaires.

"It's about time the super wealthy start paying their fair share," Biden said, but he again stressed his pledge that no one making less than $400,000 will pay more in federal income taxes.