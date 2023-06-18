'People just want their jets.' Paris Air show returns as Boeing, Airbus race to increase production

An employee works at the Airbus A350 assembly site, in Colomiers near Toulouse, south-western France, on December 9, 2022.

A lot has changed in the four years since one of the aviation industry's biggest air shows was held in person.

The Covid-19 pandemic devastated travel demand, the aviation industry shed thousands of experienced workers and roller coaster appetites for new jets wreaked havoc on production rates of new planes.

After all that, the Paris Air Show — a trade event where companies get a chance to showcase new technology, commercial and military aircraft, and strike deals — returns on Monday during a surge in air travel demand, with airlines starving for jets to feed it. The question is whether Boeing , Airbus and their numerous suppliers can catch up.

"That's creating pressure on the order books — it's creating upward momentum on used aircraft lease rates and forcing airlines to make compromises," said Andy Cronin, CEO of aircraft-leasing firm Avolon.

Aviation analytics firm IBA estimated last week that there could be orders for about 2,100 planes during the show as airlines replace older aircraft and prepare for future growth in air travel.

Over the past year, Boeing has logged large orders or preliminary agreements from customers including United Airlines , Saudia and new Saudi carrier Riyadh Air. Air India's massive order earlier this year included both Boeing and Airbus jets.

Turkish Airlines' chairman told reporters last month that the carrier is planning to order around 600 aircraft, both wide-body and narrow-body planes. The order would be the largest ever for a single airline, though it isn't clear whether that would come together in time for the show.

IBA's chief economist, Stuart Hatcher, wrote in a June 15 forecast that Delta Air Lines , Malaysia Airlines and Air France-KLM could be buyers, but the timing isn't yet certain. Air Baltic could also look to expand its Airbus A220 fleet, he said.

"It might still be too early to call any Chinese expansion yet given the political climate, but I wouldn't be surprised to see top-up orders coming through," Hatcher wrote.