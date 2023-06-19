European stocks head for lower open as market jitters continue

European markets are heading for a negative open at the start of the new trading week as investors remain jittery over the economic outlook.

Overnight, Asia-Pacific markets largely fell, although Japan's markets were still hovering near 33-year highs.

Asia investors will be looking ahead to China's loan prime rate decision on Tuesday, after the world's second-largest economy cut some of its key lending rates last week.

On the diplomatic front, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in Beijing on a diplomatic mission to repair strained ties between the U.S. and China.