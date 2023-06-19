CNBC Daily Open: The FOMO momentum

A Microsoft sign is seen at the company's headquarters on March 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by I RYU/VCG via Getty Images)

Stocks' streak snapped

U.S. stocks fell Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite snapping their six-day winning streak. In contrast, the pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.53% higher. Separately, the yield on the two-year U.K. gilts, or treasury bond, rose to a 15-year high of 4.933% after U.K. economic data came in hotter than expected.

Tesla's self-driving ambitions

Elon Musk said the value of Tesla depends on whether it can crack the code to self-driving vehicles. In other words, Musk thinks Tesla shares will shoot up once the electric vehicle company perfects autonomous driving technology, which will, in turn, let Tesla owners turn their cars into robotaxis.

Amazon cancels future showcase

Amazon has canceled its re:MARS conference, which showcased developments in futuristic technologies, this year. In last year's conference, Amazon highlighted its Alexa voice assistant impersonating a deceased relative. There's no word — dead or alive — whether the event will be resurrected in the future.

Blinken in China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing yesterday. Blinken's the highest-level American official to visit China during the Biden administration. His trip was originally scheduled for February, but was postponed after an alleged Chinese spy balloon flew across the U.S.

[PRO] Bull now, bear later

"Bears like us have been wrong," Bank of America Chief Investment Strategist Michael Hartnett admitted in a note. There are three factors, according to Hartnett, that'll allow stocks to continue their current rally — though he worries it'll be a "big rally before big collapse."