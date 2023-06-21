'We do not want only a ceasefire': EU chief calls for lasting peace in Ukraine

LONDON — A ceasefire in Ukraine is not enough for European officials, who want lasting peace in the region, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told CNBC exclusively.

"We are very clear we do not want only a ceasefire and a frozen conflict in regions of Ukraine, because these regions will always be fragile. No investment will go there, and the conflict could [at] any time flare up again, as we have learned since 2014. So it has to be a real peace," von der Leyen said on the sidelines of a conference on reconstruction efforts for Ukraine.

Kyiv has been fighting a Russian attempt to fully invade the nation since February 2022. Territorial tensions with Moscow go back to 2014, when Russia illegally annexed Crimea — which Kyiv considers part of Ukraine.

