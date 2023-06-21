Ukraine war live updates: Russia claims it intercepted drones en route to Moscow; Ukraine and allies focus on reconstruction

Ukrainian 10th Mountain Brigade artilleryman "Michman" prepares to fire at Russian troops from a front-line position on March 2, 2023, in the Donetsk Region of eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine's armed forces said they are gaining ground in their counteroffensive in the south of the country.

Andriy Kovalev, spokesperson of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Ukraine's troops continue to conduct offensive operations in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas of Zaporizhzhia.

"On the directions Novodanilivka - Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka - Verbove, Vilne Pole - Makarivka, they had partial success, they are gaining ground at the achieved milestones," he said, according to comments posted on the Military Media Center on Telegram.

Kovalev added that Russian forces focused their main efforts "on conducting defense and preventing the advance of Ukrainian troops, using reserves, trying to restore the lost position."

Defense forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the east of the country, Kovalev added, noting that "especially heavy fighting" continues in the Lyman area of Donetsk.

"Offensive actions were carried out in the direction of Bilogorivka - Shipylivka, they were partially successful," he said. CNBC was unable to immediately verify the information in the update.

— Holly Ellyatt