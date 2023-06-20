Ukraine war live updates: Air raids sound over Ukraine amid Russian attacks; Kyiv says counteroffensive is proving challenging

Fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces is increasingly intense as Ukraine conducts counteroffensive operations in at least three sectors of the front line spanning southern to eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced Monday that over the past week, Ukrainian troops in the Zaporizhzhia direction have advanced up to 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) and liberated 113 square km of territory, including eight settlements.

But in later comments last night, Maliar conceded that it "is quite difficult for our defenders to advance, because the enemy threw all their forces to stop the offensive" and added that the fighting "is hot both in the east and in the south" of Ukraine.

"Despite the fact that our troops are advancing in several directions of the south, the enemy is concentrating a lot of his efforts in the east and continues to advance there," she noted in comments translated by Google.



"The enemy will not give up positions easily and we must prepare for the fact that it will be a tough duel. Exactly what is happening now," she said.

Still, she added, "the ongoing operation has several tasks and the military is carrying out these tasks. They move as they were supposed to move. And the biggest blow is yet to come," she said without elaborating.

Ukraine's armed forces said it had "eliminated" 1,010 Russian troops in the past day alone amid fierce fighting as Ukraine's counteroffensive continues, but with a reportedly high level of attrition for both sides.

CNBC was not able to verify the information in the report and both Ukraine and Russia have looked to minimize their own reported losses while looking to accentuate their opponent's.

— Holly Ellyatt