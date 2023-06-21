CNBC Daily Open: Time to rethink the rally?

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on June 14, 2023 in New York City.

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Rally halted

U.S. markets closed in the red Tuesday, halting a rally that drove stocks to their highest levels in more than a year. Following Wall Street, Asia-Pacific markets mostly fell Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 was the only major index to advance, gaining around 0.7%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was the worst performer, losing close to 2% as Hong Kong-listed Alibaba shares sank 3.45%.

Thali for dinner

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden at a White House state dinner Thursday. Joining Biden are business leaders like Apple's Tim Cook, Alphabet's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella and FedEx's Raj Subramaniam. The dinner symbolizes the White House's — and corporate America's — turn to India at a time when U.S.-China ties are fraying.

Turbocharged investment

Nio, a Chinese electric vehicle company, said it received a $738.5 million investment from CYVN Holdings, a fund owned by the Abu Dhabi government. That deal, which was priced at $8.72 a share, gives CYVN a 7% stake in Nio. In recent months, deals between China and the Middle East have been increasing in number.

Grab and (let) go

Grab, a Singapore-based ride-hailing and food delivery app, is laying off 1,000 employees, or around 11% of its total workforce. Grab CEO Anthony Tan said the layoffs were not executed as "a shortcut to profitability." In September, Grab's COO Alex Hungate told Reuters the company had not reached the "desperate" point of conducting mass layoffs because it was "judicious about any hiring."

[PRO] Squeezing out squeezed profits

Corporate profitability has probably hit the bottom. But companies aren't likely to increase their profits in the next 12 months because of slowing price hikes and higher interest rates, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis. Still, Goldman found a basket of stocks that might defy the odds and expand their margins.