Amazon Prime Day is coming up. Here's how to snag the best deals

Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Raleigh, North Carolina, U.S., on Monday, June 21, 2021.

Since its launch in the summer of 2015, Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year.

This year, the sale will kick off at 3 a.m. Eastern on July 11 and and run through July 12, the company announced Wednesday.

Amid persistent inflation, consumers are looking to the two-day shopping event to save on necessities, back to school supplies and home goods. But it's no Black Friday, said Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst at DealNews.com.

Expect to find mostly "practical items that are not as fun," she said. "Those take over the bulk of the Prime Day sale."

Still, 68% of consumers said they're likely to shop the event this year, according to ecommerce data analytics firm Jungle Scout.

For those interested in saving money on everyday goods, some of the best-selling items on Prime Day in previous years have included apparel, beauty products, kitchen essentials, children's clothing, toys, electronics and outdoor gear.

In 2023, "expect home and garden deals to dominate," Ramhold predicted.