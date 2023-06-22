Turkey's central bank hikes interest rate to 15% in dramatic U-turn to tackle 40% inflation

Residents waiting at a bus stop under a large Turkish flag in Istanbul, Turkey, on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Turkey's central bank jacked up the country's key interest rate Thursday, almost doubling it from 8.5% to 15% as the new economic administration of recently re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan embarked on a dramatic monetary policy U-turn.

The bank said that there will be further gradual monetary tightening until the inflation picture in the country improves.

The whopping 650-basis-point rate rise is the country's first since March 2021, but was below analyst expectations of a 1,150-basis-point hike to 20%.

"The Committee decided to begin the monetary tightening process in order to establish the disinflation course as soon as possible, to anchor inflation expectations, and to control the deterioration in pricing behavior," the central bank, led by newly-appointed Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan, said in a statement.

Some analysts criticized the central bank's move as not going far enough, however.

"Ouch — disappointing. Not enough," Timothy Ash, emerging markets strategist at BlueBay Asset Management, wrote in an note via email. "They needed to front load hikes. Market won't like that."

The lira weakened to around 24.1 against the dollar following the news, from 23.54 before the decision was announced — a record low, according to Reuters data.