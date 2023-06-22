Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell speak live to Senate banking panel

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell appears Thursday on Capitol Hill for the second day of his testimony on monetary policy. The central bank leader will appear before the Senate Banking Committee after speaking Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee.

In remarks Wednesday, Powell cautioned that he and all other members of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee expect to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation. The only concession he made was that it appears the Fed won't move at the blistering pace that had characterized the prior 10 rate hikes since March 2022.

"Given how far we've come, it may make sense to move rates higher but to do so at a more moderate pace," he said during the question-and-answer session with committee members.

Committee members questioned Powell on a variety of other topics, including the banking tumult in March. He acknowledged that the Fed needs to shore up its regulatory and supervisory practices.

