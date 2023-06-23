The China dilemma: Europe wants a new relationship with Beijing but is wary of retaliation

China's Premier Li Qiang waves as he walks back with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. John Macdougall | Afp | Getty Images

Europe is charting a new way forward for its relations with China, but officials in the region say they are wary about the risk of retaliation if they get it wrong. There has been growing momentum behind the idea of de-risking from China. At a G7 meeting in late May, both the U.S. and Europe agreed to reduce their dependency on Beijing — rather than completely cut ties. The U.S. has become increasingly more vocal about China's threat to national security in recent years. Policymakers in Europe, meanwhile, have taken a more cautious approach — aware of how important the Chinese market is for its domestic companies. A senior EU diplomat, who takes part in the negotiations among the 27 EU capitals but did not want to be named due to the sensitive nature of the issue, told CNBC there is "certainly" awareness that China might retaliate. "But that's exactly why we need to discuss this," the same diplomat said. Another anonymous official, who works at the EU for one of the biggest European economies, also said: "You'll always have countries fearful of this or that, but it doesn't mean we shouldn't do it."

watch now

The whole bloc is figuring out what de-risking from China means. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, described it as raising specific concerns that the EU has with Beijing, including over human rights, but also negotiating fairer competition and market access. On Tuesday, the commission suggested the EU should review its foreign investment screening policy as well as toughen up its export control regulations. The institution did not say these ideas had been developed because of China directly, but it said the bloc needs to minimize risks "in the context of increased geopolitical tensions and accelerated technological shifts." The 27 heads of state from the EU will debate the topic at a summit later this month. The Chinese embassy in Brussels was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC Thursday.