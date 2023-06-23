Europe stocks set to open lower to round off gloomy week

European markets were on course to open lower Friday after four sessions of declines.

The downbeat sentiment has been reflected globally, with Wall Street heading for a losing week and Asia-Pacific markets largely lower, as investors process a variety of interest rate decisions from central banks and what they mean for growth.

The Bank of England delivered a hawkish surprise Thursday, hiking by 50 basis points after both wage growth and inflation figures came in hotter than expected.

It comes after the European Central Bank enacted a 25 basis point rate rise, while the U.S. Federal Reserve opted for a pause — though it stressed more hikes are likely.

China's central bank last week lowered lending rates as the economy's much-anticipated post-Covid rebound stutters.

Oil prices are on course for a more than 3% drop this week, according to Reuters, pulled down by demand concerns and the economic growth outlook.

On the data front Friday, U.K. consumer confidence as measured in a GfK survey ticked higher for a fifth consecutive month and by more than expected despite intense cost-of-living pressures.

Euro zone consumer confidence was also higher in June, a separate European Commission survey showed.

Also out of the U.K. are retail sales figures which showed a 0.3% rise in May, following a 0.5% uptick in April.