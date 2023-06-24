Why billionaire Dustin Moskovitz keeps buying up shares of his software company Asana

The typical playbook for a successful tech founder looks something like this.

Start a company with full ownership. Sell off significant chunks to venture investors as the business progresses. Eventually become a minority owner. Take the company public. Sell more stock over time.

Asana's Dustin Moskovitz took that playbook and completely rewrote the ending.

Moskovitz, who is still known by many as a co-founder of Facebook, started Asana in 2008 to make work more collaborative through software. By the time he took the company public through a direct listing in 2020, his ownership stood at about 36%.

Then, he went on a buying spree. Following the purchase of 480,000 Asana shares in June, Moskovitz's ownership swelled to 111.4 million shares, representing over 51% of outstanding stock. In March, Asana disclosed that Moskovitz had a trading plan to buy up to 30 million more of its Class A shares this year, sending the stock up almost 19% the next day.

"It's been a wild two years in the market and there have been some interesting buying opportunities," Moskovitz said in an interview with CNBC.

Even after rallying 66% this year, Asana shares are more than 80% below their record high from late 2021.

For Moskovitz, who has a net worth over $12 billion — mostly from his early stake in Facebook, now Meta — becoming majority owner of Asana isn't about control. Rather, he sees it as the best way to invest to support his philanthropy.

In 2010, Moskovitz signed the Giving Pledge, a promise by some of the wealthiest people in the world to donate most of their fortunes to charity. Moskovitz and his wife, former journalist Cari Tuna, dole out their funds through Good Ventures, based on recommendations from Open Philanthropy.

When it comes to spending that money, there's no greater concern to Moskovitz than the future of artificial intelligence.

Good Ventures donated $30 million to startup OpenAI over a three-year period in 2017, long before generative AI or ChatGPT had entered the public lexicon. OpenAI, which is now worth about $30 billion, was started as a nonprofit, and Open Philanthropy said at the time it wanted "to help play a role in OpenAI's approach to safety and governance issues."

One of the 10 focus areas Open Philanthropy lists on its website is "potential risks from advanced AI." The organization recommended a $5 million grant to the National Science Foundation to back research on methods of guaranteeing the safety of artificial intelligence systems, and $5.56 million to the University of California at Berkeley for "the creation of an academic center focused on AI safety." In total, Open Philanthropy says it's given over $300 million in the focus area through more than 170 grants.

"I definitely think there's a big risk there — something I spend a lot of time thinking about," Moskovitz said.

Moskovitz co-founded Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg, Chris Hughes and Eduardo Saverin at Harvard University in 2004. He became a billionaire after Facebook's 2012 initial public offering, holding more shares than any individual other than Zuckerberg.

Even after snapping up additional Asana shares in 2022 and 2023, his ownership sits at about $2.6 billion, less than the $4.6 billion in Facebook stock he owns, according to FactSet.

"I'm just in a unique position, where I came to the table with an existing source of wealth," Moskovitz said. "So even things that look like gigantic purchases, it's still a relatively normal sort of portion of my net worth relative to other founders."

Moskovitz has agreed not to buy all outstanding Asana shares or even acquire ownership of 90% of the common stock. He will also keep a majority of its directors independent, in compliance with the rules of the New York Stock Exchange, according to a filing.

Moskovitz declined to talk about whether he was buying up shares to prevent activist investors from coming in and trying to force change. Activists have been busy in the cloud software space, most notably at Salesforce , which responded to pressure by expanding its buyback program and bolstering profits.