Asia markets set for weak open as Wall Street rally fades

Asia-Pacific markets are set for a weak open in the final week of June, following U.S. markets which snapped a multi-week winning streak Friday.

In an early Monday note, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng, wrote that "economic concerns took central stage again as recession fears mounted, with spiking rates in both Europe and the US rattling global markets."

Over the weekend, Europe also saw a brief rebellion by the Wagner private military group in Russia, and markets are likely to be on edge.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks to continue its retreat, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,690, and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,600 against its last close at 32,781.54. The country will release its producer price index for its services sector in May on Monday.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,043, lower than the index's last close of 7,099.2.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also poised to fall, with futures at 18,764 compared to the HSI's close of 18,889.97.