LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set for weak open as Wall Street rally fades
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets are set for a weak open in the final week of June, following U.S. markets which snapped a multi-week winning streak Friday.
In an early Monday note, CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng, wrote that "economic concerns took central stage again as recession fears mounted, with spiking rates in both Europe and the US rattling global markets."
Over the weekend, Europe also saw a brief rebellion by the Wagner private military group in Russia, and markets are likely to be on edge.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks to continue its retreat, with the futures contract in Chicago at 32,690, and its counterpart in Osaka at 32,600 against its last close at 32,781.54. The country will release its producer price index for its services sector in May on Monday.
In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,043, lower than the index's last close of 7,099.2.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also poised to fall, with futures at 18,764 compared to the HSI's close of 18,889.97.
All three major U.S. indexes slid in Friday's trading session, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.65%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.77% and the Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 1.01%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Samantha Subin contributed to this report
Apple touches new all-time high, bucking the trend
Apple was higher Friday afternoon, managing to hit new all-time highs even as the major averages declined. Shares were last up by 0.1%.
— Sarah Min, Scott Schnipper
Health care and consumer discretionary stocks buck S&P 500 downturn
Health care and consumer discretionary stocks have been able to avoid the S&P 500's more than 1% slide this week.
Both sectors in the S&P 500 are up 0.4% on the week. UnitedHealth and Merck & Co. led the health stocks up with advances of more than 5% and 4%, respectively. CarMax helped pull the consumer discretionary sector up with a nearly 6% jump on the week.
The other nine S&P 500 sectors traded down on a week-to-date basis. Energy and real estate were the two worst performing sectors, with each dropping more than 3%.
— Alex Harring
Manufacturing sector contracts further in June, PMI reading shows
Manufacturing activity in the U.S. slowed more than expected in June, according to an S&P flash PMI reading released Friday that was the lowest in six months.
The index registered a 46.3, down from the 48.4 in May and below the 49.0 Dow Jones estimate. As the reading measures the level of companies reporting expansion, anything below 50 represents contraction.
On the services side, the reading of 54.1 was a two-month low and below the 54.9 in May. The composite index came in at 53.0, below the 54.3 from the previous month but still showing expansion even though it was a three-month low.
—Jeff Cox
U.S. Treasury yields fall as investors digest Fed speaker comments
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors digested remarks from Federal Reserve officials, including Chairman Jerome Powell. Policymakers reaffirmed that further rate hikes would likely be needed to bring inflation closer to the central bank's 2% target.
At 4:29 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was down by over six basis points to 3.7308%. The 2-year Treasury yield was trading at 4.752% after falling by more than four basis points.
— Sophie Kiderlin